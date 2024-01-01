Articles by Shelby Neely
Shelby Neely
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years. She has found homes for hundreds of stray pets and has two cats as well as four grand-dogs and two grand-cats. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to be with her three children, their dogs and cats, and her own two cats. She also likes to see as many Broadway shows as possible.
Understanding Cat Anal Glands and Cat Anal Gland Discharge
We cover everything you need to know.
Is Your Female Dog Humping? Here’s Why It’s Actually Normal
Take these steps to respond to the problem.
